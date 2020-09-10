Daly calls for Kerry Public Reps to support The O'Rahilly Campaign

Sinn Fein TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has today called for Kerry public representatives of all parties to support the campaign to save 40 Herbert Park, the home of The O’Rahilly, from demolition.

Teachta Daly said:

“I commend the efforts of Proinsias O’Rahilly, The’s grandson, and Sinn Féin colleagues such as Chris Andrews TD and Cllr Michael MacDonnacha for their campaign to save this historic building.

“The house has a storied Republican heritage, with Roger Casement, Éamon de Valera, James Connolly and Michael Collins all having visited. O’Rahilly lived there until his death during the Easter Rising, and as a native of Ballylongford, is an important figure in Kerry’s history as well as that of the nation.

“It is for these reasons that I am calling for TDs and public representatives within Kerry to support the campaign. Time is running out and a motion is due to come before Dublin City Council, moved by Cllr MacDonnacha, next week to add the house to the list of protected structures.

"I fully support this motion and condemn An Bord Pleanála's decision to allow demolition to proceed.

"Any and all efforts must be taken to preserve this important part of republican and Kerry history”.