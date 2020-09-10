‘Tasers are not a solution’ – Kelly

Sinn Féin Policing Board Member, Gerry Kelly MLA, has reiterated the party's opposition to tasers after it emerged that a new report has called for all police officers in the north of Ireland to be armed with taser devices on top of their regular service weapons.

Gerry Kelly said:

"Despite the wealth of evidence from Human Rights and Children's Rights groups about the lethal nature of tasers, this latest report has recommended that tasers are PSNI officers are armed with them.

"Tasers are potentially lethal weapons, we cannot ignore the fact they have been involved in the deaths of hundreds of people internationally.

“I am also concerned that the widespread issue of tasers could damage community relations without contributing to community safety.

"Sinn Féin will continue to oppose any further deployment of these electro=shock devices.

"Our objective is to see a routinely unarmed police service and we do not believe that tasers are the solution." ENDS/CRÍOCH