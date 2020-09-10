Archibald welcomes announcement of indicative opening date for 'wet' pubs

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement of an indicative opening date of September 21st for ‘wet’ pubs in the north.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Today’s announcement will be a welcome one for ‘wet’ pubs across the north, who have been under increasing financial strain and some coming to the point they were under threat of not being able to re-open.

“Many of these pubs have put in place plans and hygiene measures to ensure the safety of both workers and customers within the COVID-19 regulations.

"This announcement will be important in enabling them to reopen and recover in the months ahead, and will also come as a relief to their workers who were worried about their jobs and livelihoods.”