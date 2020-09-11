On Catalonia's 'National Day' Francie Molloy MP calls for release of political prisoners

Sinn Féin MP for Mid Ulster Francie Molloy has extended solidarity to the Catalan people as they celebrate their National Day and called for the release of Catalan political prisoners in support of a talks process.

The Sinn Féin MP said:

“On behalf of Sinn Féin I say ‘bona diada Catalunya’ to our Catalan friends as they celebrate their National Day.

“The historic ties of solidarity and comradeship between the Catalan and Irish people run deep.

“I was delighted yesterday to get the opportunity to meet virtually with Esquerra Republicana’s Deputy Secretary-General, Marta Vilalta, and their Vice Secretary-General for political action, Sara Bailac, to be briefed on the latest political developments.

“I was particularly concerned to hear about the plight of Catalan political prisoners, many of whom are being held on the basis of spurious, politically motivated charges.

“On behalf of Sinn Féin, I call for the immediate release of all Catalan political prisoners and for a general amnesty to allow for those currently in exile to return. These are political matters. They require political solutions.

“The future of the Catalan countries will not be decided by courts and judges. It will be decided by the people.

“I call on the Spanish Government to enter into meaningful dialogue with the representatives of the Catalan Government and other political parties to find a peaceful, political route forward.

“The pursuit of national self-determination is a noble and legitimate cause and we will continue to stand with the Catalan people."