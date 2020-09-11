Ban on Rent Increases Bill to be voted on in Dáil next week - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin has urged all TDs to ‘give renters a break and support Sinn Féin’s Ban on Rent Increases Bill’ when it comes before the Dáil next Thursday.

Teachta Ó Broin said: "Next Thursday, my Ban on Rent Increases Bill will be debated and voted on in the Dáil. The legislation, introduced at first stage in July, has been selected through the Bills lottery for second stage time.

"Rents continue to rise, albeit at a slower rate than in previous years. The latest Daft.ie rent report for Quarter 3 of this year showed that average new rents across the state were €1412, while in Dublin average new rents were €2030. This represents an annual increase of 1% and 0.2% on Q3 2019.

"Earlier this week, the ESRI published a report highlighting the impact of high rents on increased commutes for working people. It confirms what many already know, that ‘city workers often face a choice between paying high housing costs to live close to work or making long commutes from areas with lower costs of accommodation’.

"It is time to give renters a break. Government must focus on halting rent increases, putting money back in renters pockets and increasing investment in the delivery of large volumes of affordable cost rental accommodation.

"The debate and vote on Sinn Féin’s Ban on Rent Increases Bill next Thursday gives all TDs to stand with renters and address the first of these three policies.

"Last December, the Dáil passed Sinn Féin’s Rent Freeze, with support from Fianna Fáil and the Green Party. The Bill we are tabling next week would allow rents to fall but ban any future rent increases for three years.

"If Fianna Fáil and the Green Party are serious about protecting renters, they will support our Bill."