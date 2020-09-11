Brady condemns Tory gamble with Good Friday Agreement - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD today reiterated his anger and frustration at the continued high-handed behaviour of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Deputy Brady said:

“At a time when we should be reimagining the historical relationship between our two Islands, we ought to be looking forward to continuing to build on the hope and optimism that the Good Friday Agreement has offered our respective nations.

"We are being treated to a display of British obtuseness, cloaked in arrogance, in its conduct towards the Island of Ireland the like of which we all felt belonged to a different time.

"Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke yesterday spoke of the erosion of trust brought about by the actions and attitude of the Tory government.

"I believe that the situation is much more serious than that.

"It is quite rare for us to witness the cohesion of the cross-party response to the arrogance of the British, not just here in Ireland, but across the EU, and amongst those in the United States who continue to believe in the capacity of the Good Friday Agreement to deliver a lasting peace.

"While Boris Johnson may well believe that he is engaged in a game of brinkmanship with the EU, his actions threaten a cataclysmic impact on the lives of ordinary Irish people.

"As much as we are compelled to direct our anger towards the Tory government, the spectre of a no deal Brexit offers so many potential challenges, which will be compounded by the Covid pandemic, we must focus our national effort in the time ahead in preparing our economy.

Deputy Brady continued:

“Whilst the government have a responsibility to put in place the mechanisms and support networks to assist Irish businesses cope with the challenges that lie ahead, we must call upon the EU to intervene with supports to assist with what has the potential to trigger a national crisis.

"I also believe that every resource at the disposal of the EU must be directed towards illuminating the Johnson cadre at the centre of the British government to the fact that the international community will not tolerate the endangerment of the Good Friday Agreement.

"There can be no border on the Island of Ireland.”