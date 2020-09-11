Mullan welcomes £23m for university places and school PPE

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the announcement of an extra £23 million for school PPE and additional university places.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome today’s announcement by the Finance Minister Conor Murphy of an additional £23 million to provide extra university places alongside meeting the costs of school PPE.

“£3.73 million of the funding will be for university places including extra medical, nursing, midwifery and allied health courses and £19.2 million made available to pay for school PPE.

“This is welcome news for students and schools as they continue to meet the challenges of the Covid19 pandemic, particularly for those waiting for confirmation of a university place after the A-Level debacle.

“It’s vital that our students and schools are supported during these difficult times.”