Danske bank closures blow to local communities - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald had said the closure of a number of Danske bank branches across the north will come as a blow to the workers, their families and local communities.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Bank branches provide a key service in many local communities for both small businesses and personal banking customers.

“The loss of these branches will be a blow to these towns, including Kilrea in my own constituency, with people having to travel longer distances now to access a bank branch.

“Lots of people, particularly the elderly, prefer to use the service of a physical bank as opposed to online services.

“I have spoken to Danske Bank and discussed the closures with them including the impact on workers in the branches earmarked for closure. I have been told that there are no plans for redundancies as a result of these closures, staff will be redeployed in other branches.

"All of the towns where branches will close have Post Office branches which conduct some banking transactions. However, I have also asked Danske to put in place a mobile service to these towns on a regular basis so those customers who cannot travel can conduct other more complex transactions."