Boylan calls for further sustainable infrastructure in local area

Sinn Féin's Infrastructure spokesperson Cathal Boylan MLA is calling for greater sustainable transport infrastructure to be available in order to tackle carbon emissions and facilitate cleaner and green transport in the north.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“Transport is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions in the north, accounting for 23 percent of carbon emissions.

“It’s clear we need a strategy moving forward to tackle these emissions while ensuring that transport continues to be provided, particularly for rural communities where people typically need to travel greater distances.

“This should include looking at expanding our charge point infrastructure for electric vehicles.

“The Faster project in which the East Border Region is one of the lead partners proposes to increase rapid charger points in the area while promoting and researching sustainable transport practises.

“The project is a European funded project but requires some match funding from the Department for Infrastructure and I have written to the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon on this issue.

“We need the right infrastructure in place in order to adapt to a sustainable future.

“The climate emergency is ever present, and we need to respond accordingly.”