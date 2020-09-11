Teachers must be part of the decision making process to avoid another exam fiasco - Kelly

Sinn Fein MLA Catherine Kelly has called for the body responsible for the delivery of the school curriculum, examinations and assessments, to engage directly with teachers and their representatives.

The party's spokesperson for children and young people said:

“Teachers have already raised serious concerns about CCEA's proposals for the 2021 curriculum.

"CCEA have issued a consultation but time is short if pupils are to be fully prepared for next year’s examination and assessment requirements.

“Minister Weir must get a grip of this, CCEA is directly accountable to the Department of Education.

"The Minister should immediately facilitate direct meetings between CCEA and teachers representatives to ensure a satisfactory and speedy outcome."