Clear and concise details on post-Brexit plans for Warrenpoint Port needed - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has called on Environment Minster Edwin Poots to urgently bring forward clear and concise information on post-Brexit trading arrangements at Warrenpoint Port.

The South Down MLA said:

"With the Brexit clock counting down there is an onus on Environment Minister Edwin Poots to provide immediate clarity on post-Brexit trading arrangements at Warrenpoint Port.

"Edwin Poots' department was tasked with making preparations for the end of the Brexit transition period when we will be dragged out of the EU against our will.

“However, many traders, businesses and those involved with Warrenpoint Port are still in the dark because of a lack of information from the minister.

"Ports need to know what checks will be in place post Brexit.

“The Port and local traders have been left in limbo because Edwin Poots has sought to put a stop to preparations being made.

"This has not only added to the uncertainty but also potentially jeopardises future food supply due to the absence of entry points for food and animals.

"The minister needs to bring forward clear and concise information as a matter of urgency."