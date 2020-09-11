Andrews submits bill aiming to close loophole on social housing exemption for large developments

Sinn Féin Dublin Bay South TD, Chris Andrews, has submitted a bill this week which seeks to close a controversial loophole that allows large developments to be exempt from providing any social or affordable housing.

Deputy Andrews said:

‘’As a result of this loophole, we now have large developments of up to 50 units exempt for providing any social or affordable home to the community under their Part V obligation.

"Such a loophole in building regulation is slap in the face to Dublin City Council, who claims to be working towards a sustainable city.

"A prime example of this loophole being used is on York Road, Ringsend. Where planning permission has been sought for a 15-storey tower, which is completely at odds with the character of the area and not a single unit of affordable or social housing included. This is a community crying out for social and affordable housing.

"We need community led developments with sustainability at the heart, no developer led. Developments with a mix of public, affordable and private homes.

"This loophole allows developments that are to be built on less than 0.1 hectare of land, to be exempt from their Part V requirement to provide a level of affordability and social housing.

"This Bill that I have submitted, seeks to delete this loophole from State legislation and ensure some level of social or affordable housing is provided for the community."