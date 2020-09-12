Now is the opportune time to save Moore Street - Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Arts, Culture, Gaeilge and the Gaeltacht Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD has reacted to the share price of Hammersons crashing 92% this week by calling on the government to seize the opportunity and make an offer to purchase the property that Hammersons owns on Moore Street.

The National Monument, which is the complete terrace and its associated lanes, can then be developed as an appropriate historical and cultural quarter.

Teachta Ó Snodaigh said:

"Due to the financial despair Hammersons finds itself in, the State should step in and ensure that the full terrace of houses on Moore Street - which was the final headquarters of the Irish Republic's Provisional Government - are in State hands.

"I believe that Hammersons difficulties offer this government the opportunity to do what previous Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments should have done years ago and purchase the remainder of the terrace.

"It is only then, with the consolidation of existing holdings, that serious planning of an appropriate significant historic and cultural quarter - reflective of its place in our history - can be progressed. Such a development, linked to the soon to be empty GPO, could properly showcase our revolutionary and inspirational past.

"The lanes of history of Moore Street must be preserved for the benefit of the Irish people for generations to come."

Teachta Ó Snodaigh has highlighted the importance of Moore Street as the historic battle site where The O’Rahilly was killed leading a heroic charge against British machine gun fire, covering the retreat of Republican fighters from the GPO in 1916.

"Given the disastrous ruling this week by An Bord Pleanála to allow for the demolition of another historic Dublin landmark, The O’Rahilly’s house at 40 Herbert Park in Ballsbridge, to make way for yet another development of luxury accommodation, it is now more important than ever to take the initiative and ensure that our history is not erased in the name of private profit."