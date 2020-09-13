Attempts to intimidate journalists ‘sinister and totally unacceptable’ – Imelda Munster TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Media, Imelda Munster TD, has condemned attempts to intimidate journalists as ‘sinister and totally unacceptable’.

Her remarks follow a protest in Dublin city centre yesterday, in which journalists at The Journal say they were intimidated by a large crowd of Covid-denying protesters outside their offices due to the media outlet’s reporting on such conspiracy theories.

Teachta Munster said: “Attempts to intimidate journalists are totally unacceptable and indefensible. A free press is key to any democracy.

“I want to express my full condemnation of this sinister behaviour and offer my solidarity and support to the journalists affected.

“Throughout this pandemic, media outlets have played a crucial role in informing the public about Covid-19. Their work in fact-checking and counteracting false narratives serves a vital role in ensuring people have accurate information about the pandemic.

“Far-right groups which spread conspiracy theories and attempt to intimidate journalists should have no place in our society.”