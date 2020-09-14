Menu

Maskey condemns West Belfast stabbing

14 September, 2020 - by Paul Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the stabbing of a man on the Stewartstown Road in West Belfast. 

The West Belfast MP said: 

“The stabbing of a man in West Belfast this afternoon is absolutely reprehensible and is to be condemned. 

“These actions have no place in society, particularly at a time when our health service and community are fighting back against a resurgent covid19. 

"I would urge anyone with information about this incident to bring it immediately to the PSNI."

