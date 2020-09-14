Concern over delay in free school meals services - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has expressed concern that full school meal services have not yet resumed in all schools.

The Foyle MLA said:

“A number of parents have contacted with concerns that hot meal provision had not resumed in some of their children's schools.

“I have written to the Education Minister asking when he expected the full hot meals service to resume but his answer was not reassuring.

“The Minister said that full meal services resumed on 1st September, but later acknowledged that not all schools are in a position yet to offer the full service.

“This is deeply worrying, particularly for those children and young people who are entitled to Free School Meals who are potentially missing out on their only hot meal of the day.

“I will be following this up with the Minister and will be urging him to put in place whatever measures schools require in order to get the full school meals service restored as quickly as possible.”