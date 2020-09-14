British government Brexit plans a direct attack on Good Friday Agreement - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government's Brexit plans represent a direct attack on the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Brexit spokesperson said:

"The latest proposals from the British government on Brexit at Westminster is an attack on devolution.

"Not only do the British government's plans subvert the rule of law and break international agreements, it also undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the political institutions it created.

"The legislation proposed by the British government to hollow out the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol would give British ministers the power to disapply and dismiss the democratic mandate of the Assembly and Executive.

"This flies in the face of the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement and has serious implications for its institutions, as well as other devolved institutions elsewhere.

"It is ludicrous and farcical for the British government to claim any pretence of acting to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

"We need to see the EU and the Irish government standing up to maintain the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol, our peace agreements and our political institutions."