McGuigan welcomes conclusion of Electoral Commission investigation

Sinn Féin MLA Phillip McGuigan has welcomed the conclusion of the Electoral Commission investigation into a DUP fundraising dinner in 2018.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“The Electoral Commission has today announced that North Antrim MP Ian Paisley will be fined £1,300 for a ‘failure to return impermissible donations’.

"This is the latest in a series of scandals involving the North Antrim MP.

“The fine relates to a DUP fundraising dinner in which the party failed to declare that Mid and East Antrim and Causeway Coast and Glens Councils had purchased a table at the event.

“It was frankly unacceptable that a local council used ratepayers money for what was essentially a party political fundraiser.

“I called on the Electoral Commission to conduct an investigation into the matter at the time and welcome that has now been concluded.

“Local councils should represent everyone. It is equally unacceptable that the DUP consciously or otherwise failed to declare this donation.

"Accountability and transparency are key to people having confidence in those in public life."