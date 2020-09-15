Rathcoole needs a 24/7 Garda station - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward has said it is "disappointing" that there are no plans in place to open Rathcoole Garda Station as a 24-hour station, despite a 37% increase in crime last year.



Rathcoole Garda station is currently only opened on a part time basis despite a 27.2 percent growth in population.

Teachta Ward said:

“I am very disappointed with the response I received from the Minister for Justice that there are no plans in place to open Rathcoole Garda Station as a 24-hour station.

“I received this disappointing news after I asked the Minister a parliamentary question on her views on the recently released Central Statistics Office national figures that revealed Rathcoole had the fourth highest increase in crime in the country, and if there are the plans in place to open Rathcoole Garda station on a full-time basis.

“This is also despite a huge increase in population growth in Rathcoole which has seen a 27.2 per cent rise in population since 2011. This population is going to continue to grow over the coming years.

“Rathcoole’s closest neighbour, Saggart also seen a population explosion in recent years with an increase 46% population rise in the same period.

“I recently met residents in Rathcoole, and they also reported an increase in anti-social behaviour and intimidation. They are crying out for the opening of a full-time station in Rathcoole. At present the station is only opened from 10am - 5pm weekdays, and less at the weekend.

“The number of reported theft and related offences in Rathcoole jumped from 272 in 2018 to 417 in 2019 and residents report that the respond time by the Garda is affected by the majority of calls responded from Clondalkin Garda station.

“I will be continuing to put pressure on the Garda Commissioner and the Minister to open a full time 24 hours a day, 7 days a weeks Garda station to serve the four districts of Rathcoole, Newcastle, Saggart and Britta’s."