DVA must sort out bookings for vehicle tests - Rogan

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has said the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) must sort out bookings for vehicle tests.

The South Down MLA stated:

"I have recently received complaints that people have been unable to get through to DVA phone lines to book a vehicle test.

"At this time, the only way to currently book a vehicle test is to ring the booking line.

"However, this does not appear to be meeting caller demand.

“This is proving very frustrating to people, especially those whose MOT is near expiration.

“I have written to DVA and the Infrastructure Minister on this issue. It is vital that people have adequate access to such a critical service, as many depend on their vehicle for day-to-day life.”