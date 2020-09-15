Anderson raises school transport concerns

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has called on the ministers for Education and Infrastructure to explore ways to increase the number of buses available for school runs across the north following the reopening of schools.

The Foyle MLA stated:

“Since schools reopened, concerns have been raised over school transport arrangements.

“Currently, social distancing would not apply on dedicated school buses, but students should seek to maintain a social distance wherever possible.

“We have urged the ministers for education and infrastructure to explore ways to increase the number of buses available for school runs across the north.

“This could allow for social distancing to be better followed on school journeys.

“As parts of society begin to re-open we must be as vigilant as ever to ensure public health guidelines are followed to the best of our ability."