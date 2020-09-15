Financial support needed for businesses excluded from existing support packages - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Economy Minister must provide financial support for businesses excluded from existing support packages.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Sole traders, the newly self-employed and small manufacturing businesses have all been excluded from the Department for the Economy’s business grants and the micro-business hardship funds.

“Today the Assembly passed a motion calling on the Economy Minister to provide a hardship fund to target businesses who have been excluded from existing support packages.

“The minister must take immediate steps to establish practical solutions to the pressing problems that exist within these particular groups.

“Central to any support must include financial assistance to help businesses retain workers and to assist them in navigating this time of great uncertainty.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work in the Assembly to support workers and businesses during this difficult period."