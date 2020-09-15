Serious concerns over testing and tracing capacity - Violet-Anne Wynne TD
Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne, has today criticised the Government following the news that people are waiting up to 4 days for a Covid-19 test and even longer to be contacted by the Contact Tracing Team.
Teachta Wynne said:
“I am extremely worried to hear that people right across the state and here in Clare are having to wait up to 4 days to get a test and anything up to a further 3 days for results.
“This is truly concerning that from being offered a test to getting a result of that test can take over a week.
“It is not until after this process that contact tracing can begin, this means that a person could be carrying the virus for over a week before they are then offered a test.
“We cannot underestimate the need to ensure that testing and tracing is done so without delay so we can effectively track the spread of this virus through our communities.
“While the Government’s announcement of their 'Living with Covid' roadmap today is welcome, it will not be effective unless we have a robust testing and tracing regime in place.
“I would again urge anyone that is offered a test to please attend this test and this will be the only way we can properly track the virus through our communities”.