Translink’s Ulsterbus tours job loss risk ‘concerning’ - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has written to the Infrastructure Minister to urge her to explore ways to safeguard Translink jobs.

The Newry and Armagh MLA was speaking following reports that jobs could be at risk if Translink cuts its Ulsterbus tours business.

Cathal Boylan said:

“It is concerning to hear reports that jobs could be at risk if Translink decides to cut its Ulsterbus tours business.

“Bus drivers have played a key role during this pandemic as they continued to provide their vital service and facilitate essential journeys.

"I have written to the Infrastructure Minister over this issue to urge her to explore ways to safeguard jobs at this time.

"Drivers could be redirected into the regular Translink service for example, and this should be fully explored.”