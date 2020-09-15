Ireland must consider request to accept child asylum seekers impacted by Moria fire – Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has called on the Children’s Department to consider requests for Ireland to accept unaccompanied child asylum seekers affected by the recent fire in the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Teachta Funchion said: “Unaccompanied child asylum seekers are among the most vulnerable members of our society. Every child deserves the right to have a safe place to call home.

“These children have already endured horrendous hardship and considerable trauma while fleeing their origin countries. This will have only been compounded by the distress of witnessing the devastating Moria fire.

“I believe the Government here needs to consider this request to accept children in Ireland who are seeking refuge. I am calling on the Government to take timely steps to establish if suitable accommodation and support can be found for the children here. If possible, we must grant this request and provide these children with the safety they desperately need.

“All countries have a duty to consider such requests compassionately. Ireland has an opportunity to be an example to other countries of how to show leadership and the spirit of international solidarity.”