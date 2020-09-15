'Inclusive Conversation on Reconciliation & Irish unity needed in 2021' - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney, and Junior Minister, has said 2021 should be about an inclusive conversation on the continued transformation of our society towards reconciliation and Irish Unity.

Writing on EamonnMallie.com, The party’s National Chairperson said:

“The partition of Ireland is nothing to celebrate. Like Brexit, there was, and is no good partition.

“It created an exclusionary ‘Orange State’, the consequence of which was political conflict.

“The Good Friday Agreement transformed that context. That is why it is so important for it to be fully implemented.

“2021 and the centenary of partition will be a source of division if the reality that partition rests at the heart of our many divisions here in the North, and between Britain and Ireland, is ignored.

“We can continue arguing over the past throughout 2021, or we can choose a different discourse, by beginning a new progressive conversation about how our divided traditions can share a future of opportunity on this island: To begin mapping out an agreed future together.

“Sinn Féin believes a new agreed Ireland built upon the unity of all its people should put reconciliation and healing at the heart of its civil and political institutions.

“2021 should be about an inclusive conversation on the continued transformation of this society towards the achievement of reconciliation and Irish unity.

“Sinn Féin is prepared to be challenged in that conversation, and I particularly invite civic and community leaders within the wider unionist constituency to join us in having this dialogue.”

View the full blog on Eamonn Mallie's website: https://eamonnmallie.com/2020/09/we-are-all-victims-of-partition-2021-should-address-reconciliation-and-irish-unity-by-declan-kearney/