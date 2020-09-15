Assembly should recognise contribution of people of African descent - Michelle O'Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill MLA has written to the Assembly Speaker calling on him to look at ways to mark the contribution of people of African descent to our society.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"The Assembly yesterday debated a Sinn Féin motion that placed a focus on tackling the scourge of racism across our society.

"Challenging racism, in all its manifestations, and promoting inclusion requires a whole society approach. It will require Executive and political leadership that challenges racism, xenophobia and intolerance and which also sends out a clear signal that this society has zero tolerance of racism.

"Our society is strengthened by our ethnic and cultural diversity. It is my view that this must be acknowledged and also positively promoted.

"Acknowledging the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024) would be a positive signal to all people from the African descent community that we value their friendship, we acknowledge their life experiences and appreciate the cultural richness they bring to community life.

“This decade provides a focus for all to join together with people of African descent and recommit to the principles of inclusion, valuing diversity and anti-racism.

"I have written to the Assembly Speaker asking him to consider how best to acknowledge this important decade of commemoration in a manner that would, in a real and meaningful way, positively recognise the significant contribution made by people of African descent to this society."