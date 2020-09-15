‘Academic selection should be scrapped’ – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called for the academic selection process to be scrapped altogether.

The party’s education spokesperson was commenting after Education Minister Peter Weir said a single transfer test would ease pressure.

Karen Mullan said:

“It’s extremely disappointing that Minister Peter Weir is still determined to disadvantage children at 11 years-old through academic selection despite its negative consequences.

“His comments are in complete contradiction to international evidence which states that academic selection perpetuates inequality and has a hugely negative impact on our children.

“To be clear, academic selection should be scrapped not reinstated.

“Minister Weir should focus his efforts on banning unregulated, unfair tests and removing the damage and stress they are placing on our children, parents and teachers.”