Children and parents deserve clarity on upcoming events – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould has today called on the government to give clarity to parents planning upcoming events such as Christmas and Halloween.

Teachta Gould said:

“The government’s announcement yesterday was meant to provide more clarity not just increase confusion. We need a real plan to be published now for events like Halloween and Christmas.

“Children have been through a lot recently and many parents want to stick to the guidelines and keep their children and families safe. Without clear guidance from the government on how to do this, it is getting harder and harder.

“I have been contacted by parents asking me if it’s safe for their children to trick or treat, can they do it within their class pods, with 3 other households, if leaving sweets outside the door would be allowed and if 6 children from a class pod could come together or if that would be breaking the limit of 3 households for indoor visits.

“This may seem a small issue but it is indicative of the confusion and lack of clarity this government is causing. People will do their part and they have already shown they will rise to the challenge of suppressing this virus, but right now they don’t know what is expected of them.

“I’ve written to Minister Stephen Donnelly today asking for specific guidance to be given to parents to answer these questions. I had hoped they would be answered in the supposedly comprehensive plan published by government yesterday but clearly they were not.

“As we’ve seen yesterday, this government are in chaos and these issues need to be clarified quickly. Parents need to be given enough notice to prepare their children for the likelihood that they won’t be able to trick or treat but also to plan alternatives because children have lost enough this year.”