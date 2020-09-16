Health Minister should bring forward guidance for students returning to university - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has urged the Health Minister and Public Health Agency to bring forward guidance for students returning to university and college.

The party’s further and higher education person said:

“Thousands of students are starting or returning to university and many will be living in the Holylands area or wider university area.

“I wrote to the Health Minister and the Public Health Agency last Tuesday asking them to work with Student Unions to provide clear guidance for students to ensure the safety of students and residents, I would urge them to act on this swiftly.

"The safety of staff and students is paramount, and the universities have outlined what measures they have put in place on campus to ensure the daily wellbeing of students, staff and the public.

“I have been informed that in terms of university student accommodation, supportive self-isolation measures will be put in place, as well as rota systems and social bubbles.

“Part of the university experience includes socialising and therefore hospitality and retail businesses in the wider university area also have a responsibility to implement the public health guidelines.

“I will also be meeting with the universities regarding this matter, as we all have a role to play in minimising the spread of the virus.”