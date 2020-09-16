McGuigan welcomes announcement of £2.8million funding towards development of greenway projects

North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed the announcement of £2.8million funding towards the development of six greenway projects across the North.

Philip McGuigan said

“It is really great to see further investment by the Infrastructure Minister in these Greenway projects.

“Greenways will bring positive benefits to local communities, allowing for greater active transport options.

“They will also provide a safe environment for walking and cycling but also link cities, towns and villages providing a great economic and tourism potential.

"My only disappointment is that other Greenway projects across the North, including two in my own constituency, are not benefitting from this round of funding.

“I hope the councils and local population see today’s investment announcement as what is possible and get behind the initiative and work to make Greenways in their own area a reality.”