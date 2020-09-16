Health minister must secure long term funding for crisis intervention centre - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the Health Minister must work to secure the long-term future of Derry’s community crisis intervention service.

Speaking after the Assembly debated the future of the service the Foyle MLA said:

“There is widespread support on the need to secure long-term funding for the community crisis intervention service and wider mental health services in Derry.

“The Health Minister Robin Swann heard loud and clear in the Assembly the need that exists in the north west.

“It’s disappointing that he has still not accepted the service should be funded long term despite the fact it falls within the remit of his department’s Protect Life 2 Strategy.

“It cannot be left to others alone; the Minister must take the lead and work to secure the long-term future of this crucial service.”