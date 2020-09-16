Mullan proposes solutions to exams officials to AS Level exam debacle – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Council for the Curriculum, Exams and Assessment (CCEA) to reconsider its approach to this year’s AS levels and their value going forward.

Speaking after exam officials addressed today’s Education Committee, the Foyle MLA said:

“Last year’s AS level students are in the difficult situation where their hard work throughout the course of the year won’t be valued or recognised as part of their overall A-Level qualification.

“I offered a solution to exam officials at today’s committee which would support students and recognise their hard work at AS level by awarding them with the highest mark associated with the grade they have received.

“This would solve the problem of not being able to marry a grade with a mark.

“Officials confirmed that this proposal would be considered as part of contingency measures and I am also calling on the Education Minister to show leadership and ensure students are not disadvantaged next year because of this pandemic.

“I will continue to follow up with CCEA on this issue and seek an urgent resolution for the students who are affected by this.”