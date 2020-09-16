Why can’t Micheál Martin answer a direct question about Irish Unity? - Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Speaking after an exchange in the Dáil between the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Teachta Mary Lou McDonald today, Sinn Féin Seanad Group Leader Niall Ó Donnghaile has questioned why the Taoiseach refuses to answer even the most basic question about his position on Irish Unity.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said;

“Micheál Martin was asked this afternoon to clarify his position in respect of a referendum on Irish Unity under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

“The Taoiseach point blankly refused to answer the question - one of huge relevance and interest to citizens across Ireland - and instead launched into another tirade against Sinn Féin. This is an insult to the many figures from within civic, community and academic life who are making the legitimate and democratic case to prepare for Irish unity.

“If Micheál Martin directed anywhere near as much energy into the growing effort to bring about positive and inclusive constitutional change as he does to attacking Sinn Féin - as well as core components of an agreement that his party helped to negotiate - then we would have made a hell of a lot of progress in this endeavour.

“It beggars belief that he refuses to answer even the most basic question about Irish unity. So much for ‘The Republican Party’.”