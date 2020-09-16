Sinn Féin MPs meet Simon Hoare on Brexit

The Sinn Féin MP team today met with the Chair of the Select Committee for the North, Simon Hoare, on the disastrous Brexit policy being pursued by the British Government.

Speaking following the meeting, the MP for Newry and Armagh Mickey Brady said:

“The approach of the British Government to Brexit has shown complete contempt for citizens of this island and our democratically expressed wishes.

“This afternoon, Sinn Féin MPs met with the Chair of the Select Committee for the North, Simon Hoare, to discuss the very real threat that Brexit poses to our peace agreements all-island economy and the progress we have made.

“We welcome that Simon Hoare has broken ranks with his colleagues in the Tory Party to vote against the Internal Markets Bill and to stand against what is a betrayal of international treaties.

“The protection of the Good Friday Agreement, the all-island economy and ensuring that there is no return to a hard border is paramount.

“Sinn Féin MPs will continue to work tirelessly in Brussels, Dublin, Washington and London to protect the interests of Ireland against the British Government disastrous Brexit policy."