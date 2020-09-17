Chris Andrews TD wishes Shamrock Rovers well ahead of game with AC Milan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport and TD for Dublin Bay South Chris Andrews has wished Shamrock Rovers well ahead of their Europa League second qualifying round game against AC Milan this evening.

Teachta Andrews said:

"As a lifelong Rovers fan, I know the excitement and pride surrounding this evening's clash with AC Milan at Tallaght Stadium. I want to wish the players and club management well ahead of tonight's game.

"I know there is considerable disappointment amongst fans that we can't attend the match tonight to give a Rovers welcome to Milan and to travelling fans, but this is a necessary sacrifice at this time.

"With instances of Covid-19 on the rise in Dublin, I would appeal to fans to ensure that they follow public health advice in making arrangements to watch tonight's game.

"The match will be carried live on RTÉ television and on the RTÉ player. Coverage is also available on other platforms; including for the visually impaired - the details of which are available on Rovers social media accounts.

"Tonight will be a night to be remembered. I know that the players will do Rovers and Irish soccer proud."