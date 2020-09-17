Ban on Rent Increases to be debated in Dáil tonight – Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has urged all TDs to support Sinn Féin’s Ban on Rent Increases Bill when it comes before the Dáil this evening and give renters a much-needed break.

Teachta Ó Broin said: "My Ban on Rent Increases Bill will be debated tonight and voted on next week in the Dáil.

"It is time to give renters a break from eye-watering rent prices. The current system isn’t fair and it isn’t sustainable.

“The Government must focus on halting rent increases and increasing investment in the delivery of large volumes of affordable cost rental accommodation.

"Rents continue to rise, albeit at a slower rate than in previous years. The latest Daft.ie rent report for Quarter 3 of this year showed that average new rents across the state were €1412, while in Dublin average new rents were €2030. This represents an annual increase of 1% and 0.2% on Q3 2019.

"The debate on Sinn Féin’s Ban on Rent Increases Bill tonight gives all TDs an opportunity to stand with renters and address the housing crisis which has been out of control for far too long.

"Last December, the Dáil passed Sinn Féin’s Rent Freeze, with support from Fianna Fáil and the Green Party. My Bill would allow rents to fall but ban any future rent increases for three years.

"Tonight we have a chance to make a real difference to the pressures facing renters and ensure they finally get a break. If Fianna Fáil and the Green Party are serious about protecting renters, they will support our Bill."