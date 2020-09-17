Moving North and West Region funding to Dublin ‘disgraceful’ – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Rural Development, Claire Kerrane TD, has warned the Government it is disgraceful that DPER are considering centralising EU Regional Funds in Dublin.

Teachta Kerrane said such a move would be another blow to people in rural areas who are frustrated at the Government’s failure to prioritise the needs and concerns of rural communities.

Speaking in the Dáil this morning to Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys, the TD for Roscommon-Galway said: “It is an outrageous proposition that DPER are considering centralising these vital EU Regional Funds in Dublin.

“Regional funds need to continue to be managed in the regions by the regions.

“The regions must not be expected to take a back seat to Dublin. Our communities have been deprived of adequate support and resources for far too long already.

“It is bad enough the North and West have been discriminated against and drained of funding from Government. Now, there appears to be an attempt to send our regional funding, funding which is critical to our region, to Dublin. This is nothing short of disgraceful.

“We also know that it is the North and Western Region which will be impacted most by Brexit and also according to the EU Commission it will be disproportionately impacted by Covid-19.

“I am urging you as Minister for Rural Development to intervene on this matter as a priority. You must speak to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform to make him aware of the status of the North and West Region and how crucial these funds are.”