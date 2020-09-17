Reassurance needed on Dawn Meats outbreak - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson and TD for Waterford David Cullinane has called for full transparency on the Covid outbreak confirmed at Dawn Meats.

Speaking this morning Deputy Cullinane said:

“The outbreak at Dawn Meats is obviously a concern. I welcome clarification from the company but it was a long time coming. It is hugely important that we have a flow of information from the company to their staff but also to public representatives and the local media.

“There are huge public interest issues here. We need reassurance that all public health responses that should be in place are in place. This includes infection control teams from the HSE on site and rigorous testing, tracing and isolating.

“I am calling for full transparency and all information related to this outbreak to be made publicly available. I have sought a detailed note from the Minister for Health on what measures are in place to contain the outbreak.”