Government must use ‘Just Transition Fund’ to assist Ireland’s peat industry workers - Chris MacManus MEP

Government must use ‘Just Transition Fund’ to assist Ireland’s peat industry workers - Chris MacManus MEP

Having voted in favour of the EU Just Transition Fund, Sinn Fein MEP Chris MacManus has highlighted the importance of the Irish government making full use of the funding.

“I was delighted to be able vote in favour of the just transition fund this week. The Irish government must now make full use of this fund to achieve a just transition for the peat industry and other workers. Savage cuts to original programme will mean less opportunities for retraining and diversification but still an important chance to move beyond fossil fuels.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP stressed the importance of the Government taking responsibility for its full implementation. “This funding will be particularly helpful to the Midlands regions to generate sustainable employment in green enterprise in the region, and support communities to transition to a low carbon economy. It is now the responsibility of the Government in Dublin to ensure it is used to it’s full potential.” ENDS