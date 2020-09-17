Pregnant women attending appointments alone deserve compassion and clarity– David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has urged the Government and maternity hospitals to put in place a compassionate approach to allowing pregnant women to attend maternity appointments along with their partners.

After allowing the Minister more than a week to address this issue, Teachta Cullinane has now written to the CEOs of each Hospital Group seeking clarity on the measures in place at each hospital and their plans for lifting restrictive measures in the coming weeks.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“Over a week ago, I raised the issue of partner attendance at maternity appointments, as did a number of my colleagues, directly with the Minister.

“I have still not heard back from the Minister on this.

“I was disappointed to see that this issue was not addressed in the Plan for Living with Covid-19.

“I am deeply concerned that pregnant women are still required to attend maternity appointments alone and are not permitted to bring their partners with them.

“Many women wonder why they can go to a pub or restaurant with their partner but cannot attend a short appointment in the controlled environment of a maternity hospital.

“I had hoped for the Minister to take an active role in this, but that does not seem to be happening.

“After giving him the chance to intervene, I have now written directly to each hospital group requesting details on current restrictions at each hospital and plans for lifting these restrictions over the coming weeks.

“I have also written to an Taoiseach and the Minister for Health and requested information on how the Framework for Restrictive Measures in the Plan for Living with Covid-19 relates to these appointments.”



Note to editors:

A copy of the letters are available to view by clicking the links below-



Letter to Mater Hospital



Letter to Minister Donnelly



Letter to the Taoiseach