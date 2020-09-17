Finance Minister disappointed after funding allocations delayed

Sinn Féin MLA for Newry and Armagh and Minister for Finance Conor Murphy has expressed his disappointment after proposed funding allocations were prevented from being discussed at today's Executive.

Minister Murphy signalled his intention in the Chamber earlier this week to bring a funding allocations paper to today's Executive.

However, this paper was blocked from going on to the agenda for discussion.

Minister Murphy said:

“Vital funding for business, infrastructure, arts, schools and councils will now be delayed.

“As Finance Minister I will continue to press for this paper to be tabled at the next Executive meeting to ensure those who need funding receive it as quickly as possible.”