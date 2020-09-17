Boylan urges residents in BT60 to follow public health advice

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said he is concerned as the number of local COVID-19 cases accelerate and has urged residents in BT60 to follow public health advice.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:



“It is a matter of great concern that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in BT60 has exceeded the agreed threshold of 80 positive cases per 100,000 for imposing local restrictions.



“The Chief Medical and Scientific Officers have now advised the Executive that local restrictions should be brought into effect, with restrictions coming into place from tomorrow at 5pm.



"While these restrictions will be undoubtedly tough for local residents in this part of Armagh, they are necessary and in the best interest of the community.



“I am encouraging residents in BT60 to follow the public health advice – by doing so, you will help prevent the further spread of the virus and ultimately save lives within our community.”