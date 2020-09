Kearney expresses sympathies following Toombridge crash death

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has expressed his condolences following the death of a woman in a road collision near Toomebridge.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"I am saddened to hear of the death of a woman in a road collision on the Roguery Road outside Toomebridge earlier today.

"Any death on our roads is one too many.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the woman who has tragically lost her life."