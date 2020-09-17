Testing and tracing key as green list changes introduced - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport Darren O’Rourke has said that testing and tracing will be key going forward as international travel opens up.

Deputy O'Rourke's comments come as countries on the green list were updated, while the advice against travel for holidays is set to be removed.

Speaking today, Teachta O’Rourke said: “I welcome the updating of the green list as, inexplicably, it hasn’t been updated since the beginning of August.

“However, I am deeply concerned at the total lack of testing capabilities at our airports or even more basic checks such as temperature screening.

“This is an issue Sinn Féin have raised throughout the pandemic, citing the urgent need for measures to be put in place in our airports.

“While other countries used the past few months to introduce testing facilities and safety measures at their ports of entry, the Irish government just about managed to get the Passenger Locater Form put online.

“It’s simply not good enough.

“With these changes to the green list, and the expected EU-wide approach from the middle of next month, we can expect a significant increase in the number of people travelling abroad and travelling to Ireland.

“It’s imperative we have the testing and tracing capabilities in place to prevent international travel contributing to a rise in coronavirus here.”