Green Party stay silent during debate on renters bill - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin has expressed his disappointment at the silence of the Green Party during last night’s debate on his Ban on Rent Increases Bill 2020.

Teachta Ó Broin said: “The silence from the Green Party last night on renters' rights was deafening.

“While Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael spoke and attempted to justify their own failings to support renters, the Green Party TDs stayed silent.

“A ban on rent increases is a policy that the Green Party previously supported as recently as last December when they voted to support our Rent Freeze Bill.

“The fact that nobody from the Green Party spoke last night to explain their position will be seen by many as the beginning of a substantial shift in housing policy from the Green Party, which is hugely disappointing.

“The vote on the Ban on Rent Increases Bill takes place next week, and I hope that the Green Party will stick with renters or at the very least explain their position to voters.”