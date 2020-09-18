Flynn welcomes £90,000 carriageway improvement scheme at Colinmill

Sinn Féin MLA has Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the £90,000 carriageway improvement scheme at Colinmill, Dunmurry.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement of that this resurfacing scheme will commence within the next week.

“The scheme will be of great benefit to the local community and will help improve transport connections for people, goods and services.

“Work is due to start on Monday 21st of September until Sunday 27th of September between the hours of 8.00am and 4.30pm, motorists should be aware that delays may occur and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

“Sinn Féin will continue to lobby for increased investment in the infrastructure of our roads to maximise road safety and to help grow the local economy.”