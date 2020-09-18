Immediate action needed to tackle pay discrimination - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has today called for immediate action throughout society and in government to tackle pay discrimination against women.

Speaking on International Equal Pay Day, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA reiterated the party’s commitment to removing barriers and creating greater equality for women in the workplace.

Jemma Dolan said:

“The 2020 Women in Work index confirmed that there is a 16 percent pay gap between men and women in the private sector.

“The gender pay gap is a critical indicator of gender inequality which is still rife across our society.

“This is a frontline equality issue, and one of many financial barriers faced by women in the world of work.

“Sinn Féin will be bringing forward proposals to help tackle the gender pay gap and the inclusion of women in the workplace.

“I have written to the Executive seeking an update on what progress has been made to implement the regulations that govern the publication of gender pay gap information.

“A key cause of the pay gap is that women often struggle to stay in full-time work due to care and family commitments, this can lead them to only seeking part-time work which inevitably impacts on their income.

“Sinn Féin is committed to tackling the barriers, which affect female workers and workers in general and we are committed to bringing forward proposals that will give workers a break across our island.”