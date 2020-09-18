Beattie opposes Belfast National Armed Forces Day bid

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader on Belfast City Council Ciaran Beattie has called on political parties to place efforts into reconciliation as opposed to divisive events.

Councillor Beattie said:

“This morning, the Alliance Party and DUP united in the Strategic Policy and Resource Committee to support a bid bringing ‘National Armed Forces Day’ to Belfast in 2022.



“This was unsuccessful”



“The hosting of this event is of no benefit to our city, it will compound the hurt of victims of British armed forces and cause division amongst citizens of Belfast.



“The role of the British army in Belfast and across Ireland is not one of glory, but one of brutality and oppression.



“This bid also comes at a time when nations across the globe are reflecting on their colonial past and the horrific injustices inflected upon citizens by the British army.



“Belfast City Centre is a neutral space - all sections of our community enjoy the shops, hospitality and entertainment on offer.



“The hosting of Armed Forces Day would undoubtedly politicise a neutral space.



“There is an obligation on all political representatives to act responsibly and to place their focus into peace building and reconciliation.”