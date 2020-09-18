Rogan welcomes 'Park and Ride' announcement

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has welcomed the announcement from the Infrastructure Minister that the opening of a 'park and ride' facility in Downpatrick will be a priority.

The South Down MLA said:

“Sinn Féin and the local community have been calling for a park and ride facility in Downpatrick for some time.

“I welcome that the Infrastructure Minister has today confirmed a 'park and ride' facility in Downpatrick will now be progressed as a priority.

“The 'park and ride' facility will be invaluable for the people of Downpatrick and the surrounding area. It would make it easier for people to make public transport their first choice for travel as we seek to decarbonise transport as part of our overall efforts to tackle the climate emergency.”